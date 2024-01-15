Today was another lucky day for spotting woodpeckers. On the drive home from our hike at Allatoona Pass I spotted a red headed woodpecker off the side of the road. It was flying and looked so beautiful.
This afternoon while sitting in the backyard I spotted this pileated woodpecker in my neighbor's tree. It has a very loud call song which irritated our dog Sugar... she began barking and didn't quit until the bird flew away. By the way... the cartoon character Woody Woodpecker's shaggy red top knot was based on this bird.