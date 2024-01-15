Previous
Pileated Woodpecker by kvphoto
Photo 1829

Pileated Woodpecker

Today was another lucky day for spotting woodpeckers. On the drive home from our hike at Allatoona Pass I spotted a red headed woodpecker off the side of the road. It was flying and looked so beautiful.

This afternoon while sitting in the backyard I spotted this pileated woodpecker in my neighbor's tree. It has a very loud call song which irritated our dog Sugar... she began barking and didn't quit until the bird flew away. By the way... the cartoon character Woody Woodpecker's shaggy red top knot was based on this bird.

Pileated Woodpecker sounds: https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Pileated_Woodpecker/sounds
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
501% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Magnificent capture of Woody the Woodpecker.
January 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Awesome capture
January 15th, 2024  
Heather ace
Wow! A super capture! I love how it stands out against the blue sky! Fav (p.s Thanks for the link to its sounds. I can see why Sugar was disturbed :)
January 15th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a great capture.
January 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Doesn't he look handsome.
January 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Perfect shot
January 15th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Picture perfect of this beautiful bird
January 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 15th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the beautiful details and that red top knot.
January 15th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic
January 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise