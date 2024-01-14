Sign up
Previous
Photo 1828
Downy Couple
"I think togetherness is a very important ingredient to family life."
--Barbara Bush
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
KV
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
500% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
14th January 2024 3:23pm
Tags
tree
birds
backyard
downy-woodpecker
sony-a7rv
Heather
Well done! A super capture and composition! Fav!
January 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
Even better than the previous one! Excellent!
January 14th, 2024
Beverley
Awesome… quite adoreable
January 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
January 14th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
So nice.
January 14th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
How sweet...true love and your composition and focus couldn't be any better!
January 14th, 2024
Junan Heath
Fantastic capture!
January 14th, 2024
