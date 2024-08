Sideways

“In the age of networked everything, life moves sideways and covers lots of ground while barely touching the earth.”



—Walter Kirn—Today is our last day packing before hitting the road on a long camping trip. We will be heading to Colorado for a 4WD Photo workshop that should lead us to some very pretty places. I will try to post but most likely won’t have time or connectivity to comment. I’ll catch you on the flip side!