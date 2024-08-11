Previous
Rufous Hummingbird by kvphoto
Rufous Hummingbird

I’ve never seen so many hummingbirds before… often there were three feeding and three more in flight nearby waiting for the feeder. This rufous hummingbird hovered briefly near the feeder.
11th August 2024

Cliff McFarlane ace
Wonderful shot
August 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Stunning ❤️
August 12th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Remarkable capture.
August 12th, 2024  
Diane ace
Wow, that amazing!
August 12th, 2024  
Karen ace
Exquisite - a real beauty of a shot!
August 12th, 2024  
moni kozi
A stunningly clear shot
August 12th, 2024  
