She Has Stolen Our Hearts

We adopted "Sugar" just three months ago and she is the most loving dog we've ever had. Our vet says she is about 2-3 year old and she has been through so much and has needed so much in terms of vet care, medicines, and injections. It seems like we address one problem and another one pops up. We keep moving forward and praying that things will improve for her and that she will have a happy & healthy life. Needless to say... "Sugar" has stolen our hearts.