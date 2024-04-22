Previous
Earth Day ICM by kvphoto
329 / 365

Earth Day ICM

"Humankind has not woven the web of life. We are but one thread within it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves. All things are bound together. All things connect."

--Chief Seattle
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Beverley ace
Amazing! Pretty dynamically moving words…
April 22nd, 2024  
