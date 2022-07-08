Sugar Splash

Today we all went for a dip in Tanyard Creek which is part of Allatoona Lake. Sugar had an opportunity to swim and then we got her into my sit on top kayak to go for a paddle. She really wanted to swim instead of sitting in the boat while I paddled. On the return trip she leaped out of the boat and swam a good distance to shore... Kate kind of herded her with her kayak and we had a long rope on her... I took it out of the picture because it was distracting. This is a single frame of a short iPhone video of her retrieving her toy in the water. She swims just fine without her life preserver but we are cautious moms and want our girl to be safe on the water.