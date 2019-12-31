Sign up
Photo 2731
2019 Photo Review
2019 has been a good year for us and we are so very appreciative! It was hard to decide but I picked one photo to represent each month.
Happy New Year 365 friends! Let's make 2020 a year full of adventures and memories and lots of photos!
January - My husband swimming in the warm Bora Bora water for his 50th birthday.
February - One of my 'month of hearts' shots. I found this one with Mom & sister last year on our Leavenworth adventure.
March - The 4 of us HEALTHY enough to enjoy Hawaii together. A very special family trip!
April - A beautiful sunset from our beach. We are so lucky to live where we do!
May - An adventure with friend to see my favourite flowers - tulips.
June - The most delicious cone in Stockholm, Sweden on my 50th birthday cruise. I think this was my all time favourite trip so far! I truly love Europe!
July - Making memories with my sisters in Disneyland. I loved our matching shirts!
August - A relaxing yoga retreat with special friends
.
September - The breathtaking Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.
October - Jack-o-lanterns created after some quality time with my baby girl who turned 20 in 2019!
November - Husband & I being silly spending time together. There's nothing I like to do more!
December - My 3 favourite people in the world laughing together. Life is good!
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Shutterbug
ace
What a beautiful collage to represent your year.
December 31st, 2019
