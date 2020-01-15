Previous
Snow Storm by kwind
Snow Storm

An iPhone shot (with flash on) of our front yard during tonight's snowfall. It's snowed all day and the forecast is calling for me. Can't wait to see what we wake up to!
KWind

Diana
What a great image, Love the lighting in your yard.
January 16th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens
love it. So there.
January 16th, 2020  
