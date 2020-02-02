Previous
Month of Hearts #2 by kwind
Month of Hearts #2

A wooden trivet my friend found for us on our trip together in Stockholm, Sweden. It was our 28th wedding anniversary and she presented it to us at dinner as we celebrated on our cruise ship. I took the photo today.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Shawna Schroeder
That is to stinking cute, I love owls :)
February 3rd, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Perfect for your theme of hearts!
February 3rd, 2020  
