Previous
Next
Month of Hearts #5 by kwind
Photo 2767

Month of Hearts #5

I bought myself this ornament at Christmas time. I didn't put it on the tree but saved it for a photo.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
758% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
It’s lovely! I buy Christmas ornaments for myself too!
February 6th, 2020  
Taffy ace
I like the simplicity.
February 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise