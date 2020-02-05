Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2767
Month of Hearts #5
I bought myself this ornament at Christmas time. I didn't put it on the tree but saved it for a photo.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3201
photos
455
followers
206
following
758% complete
View this month »
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
5th February 2020 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
ace
It’s lovely! I buy Christmas ornaments for myself too!
February 6th, 2020
Taffy
ace
I like the simplicity.
February 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close