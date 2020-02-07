Previous
Month of Hearts #7 by kwind
Photo 2769

Month of Hearts #7

I found this rock on our beach during the summer and I saved it. It might be my best heart rock find yet!
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer!
