Photo 2771
Month of Hearts #9
I bought myself this bird house for some ridiculous price like $10 at a home decor store a while ago. I actually keep it inside as a decoration but brought it outdoors for this photo.
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
5th February 2020 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
