Photo 2780
Month of Hearts #18
This TINY wooden heart is actually an ear ring. I purchased the set sometime this past year thinking I could use them in a photo. The background is a heart too and has been used in my project twice before:
http://365project.org/kwind/365/2019-02-22
http://365project.org/kwind/365/2018-02-14
On a side note... it's my parent's 53rd wedding anniversary today!
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3214
photos
456
followers
204
following
761% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
16th February 2020 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
hearts
,
monthofhearts
FBailey
ace
Love your focus
February 18th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
This is so pretty!
February 18th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely and love the textures!
February 18th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is really lovely and I like the colors.
February 18th, 2020
Dixie Goode
ace
Funny, until I read your text I saw this as having a heart cut out of a rainbow block
February 18th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Another lovely heart for your month of hearts
February 18th, 2020
CorneLourensSA
Love the colours
February 18th, 2020
