Month of Hearts #18 by kwind
Month of Hearts #18

This TINY wooden heart is actually an ear ring. I purchased the set sometime this past year thinking I could use them in a photo. The background is a heart too and has been used in my project twice before:
http://365project.org/kwind/365/2019-02-22
http://365project.org/kwind/365/2018-02-14

On a side note... it's my parent's 53rd wedding anniversary today!
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

KWind

FBailey ace
Love your focus
February 18th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
This is so pretty!
February 18th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely and love the textures!
February 18th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is really lovely and I like the colors.
February 18th, 2020  
Dixie Goode ace
Funny, until I read your text I saw this as having a heart cut out of a rainbow block
February 18th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Another lovely heart for your month of hearts
February 18th, 2020  
CorneLourensSA
Love the colours
February 18th, 2020  
