Month of Hearts #29 by kwind
Photo 2791

Month of Hearts #29

My final heart shot is of a basket my sister gave me recently "just because". It's a couple of feet wide and I'm using it in my living room to hold blankets.

29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Lou Ann ace
Oh it’s lovely!
February 29th, 2020  
Leslie ace
It must be bigger than it looks if it can hold blankets. Very cool
February 29th, 2020  
