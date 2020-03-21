Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2812
Purple Crystal
My daughter collects crystals. This is one of many she has. I have no idea what it's called.
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3246
photos
449
followers
204
following
770% complete
View this month »
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
7th March 2020 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty purple shot and great looking crystal.
March 21st, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely capture
March 21st, 2020
Diana
ace
wonderful shot texture and colour.
March 21st, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Love the color and texture. Your month is looking very good.
March 21st, 2020
Mallory
ace
This came out great!
March 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close