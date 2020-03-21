Previous
Purple Crystal by kwind
Purple Crystal

My daughter collects crystals. This is one of many she has. I have no idea what it's called.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty purple shot and great looking crystal.
March 21st, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely capture
March 21st, 2020  
Diana ace
wonderful shot texture and colour.
March 21st, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Love the color and texture. Your month is looking very good.
March 21st, 2020  
Mallory ace
This came out great!
March 21st, 2020  
