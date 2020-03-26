Previous
Green Windmill by kwind
Photo 2817

Green Windmill

26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Phil Howcroft
Lovely, simple and in a nice way uplifting
March 26th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and colour.
March 26th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
Oh I do love this!!! Hope it's the long lasting kind so you can watch it for ages. Happy wind days.
March 26th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very nice
March 26th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute and I like the details.
March 26th, 2020  
