Driftwood Heart

My husband and I built this driftwood heart last week and attached it to the trees at the top of our driveway for all to see as they drive by. It's our part of the world wide heart concept spreading love, hope and togetherness during this horrible Covid-19 fiasco. Stay home and stay safe my 365 friends!



If you want to see more hearts join the Facebook page "Worldofhearts2020".