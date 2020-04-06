Sign up
Photo 2828
Tie-dyed
My daughter made these two shirts yesterday. I find their bright colours and swirl quite joyful and uplifting. I hope they have the same effect on you!
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3262
photos
451
followers
205
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
6th April 2020 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
