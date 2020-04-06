Previous
Tie-dyed by kwind
Photo 2828

Tie-dyed

My daughter made these two shirts yesterday. I find their bright colours and swirl quite joyful and uplifting. I hope they have the same effect on you!
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

KWind

