Photo 2851
My Ride
No time or photo mojo so I’m including this diary shot to remember my ride... almost 38km. I also did over an hour of yoga and spent two hours driving. I’m tired and going to bed early so I can get up at 6am to drive my kid to work in the morning.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
jackie edwards
ace
wow!
April 30th, 2020
Harbie
ace
Looks like a great ride! I went cycling today too! The weather was beautiful!
April 30th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Wow, you’ve been busy!
April 30th, 2020
