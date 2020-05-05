Previous
Olympic Training by kwind
Olympic Training

My daughter used to be a competitive swimmer. She swim for 10 years before giving it up. One of her friends continued and is now a world class athlete. She was set to go to the Canadian Olympic trials before they got cancelled due to the virus and was expected to qualify for the Tokyo Games. Today she came over and swam in the ocean in front of our home as all the pools are closed. She was a little nervous about the open water so my daughter paddled the kayak in front of her to give her something to follow. She's wanted to come over the last few days but it was too windy. Today the wind and tide cooperated.
KWind

jackie edwards ace
this is so far reaching! congratulations to her on such an accomplishment that she has already achieved!
May 6th, 2020  
Helen Sanderson
what a glorious place to swim/kayak or just take a photograph!
May 6th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Good for your wonderful daughter too and gorgeous spot for a swim
May 6th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Support and encouragement would be most appreciated for this swimmer!
May 6th, 2020  
Kim ace
Looks like great exercise for both. Love the blue setting!
May 6th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great composition and layers
May 6th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
This is a really lovely shot with that exquisite background. I hope her dreams aren’t dashed. Maybe they will push them off a year instead of cancelling.
May 6th, 2020  
