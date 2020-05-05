Olympic Training

My daughter used to be a competitive swimmer. She swim for 10 years before giving it up. One of her friends continued and is now a world class athlete. She was set to go to the Canadian Olympic trials before they got cancelled due to the virus and was expected to qualify for the Tokyo Games. Today she came over and swam in the ocean in front of our home as all the pools are closed. She was a little nervous about the open water so my daughter paddled the kayak in front of her to give her something to follow. She's wanted to come over the last few days but it was too windy. Today the wind and tide cooperated.