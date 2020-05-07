Sign up
Photo 2859
Early Morning Kayak
We were on the water just after 7am this morning. This is my husband dragging the kayaks down to the beach. I didn't even notice the eagle at the time!
7th May 2020
7th May 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
7th May 2020 7:06am
julia
ace
Looks like the eagle just about took his head off... A lovely morning for a paddle..
May 8th, 2020
Milanie
ace
What a wonderful sight - love the leading lines from the kayaks - and a bonus with the eagle. Neat light.
May 8th, 2020
