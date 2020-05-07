Previous
Early Morning Kayak by kwind
Photo 2859

Early Morning Kayak

We were on the water just after 7am this morning. This is my husband dragging the kayaks down to the beach. I didn't even notice the eagle at the time!
7th May 2020 7th May 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
julia ace
Looks like the eagle just about took his head off... A lovely morning for a paddle..
May 8th, 2020  
Milanie ace
What a wonderful sight - love the leading lines from the kayaks - and a bonus with the eagle. Neat light.
May 8th, 2020  
