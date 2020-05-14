Sign up
Photo 2866
Crayola
I went in search of a photo tonight and found this box of giant sidewalk chalk. I'm tired tonight!
14th May 2020
14th May 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3300
photos
447
followers
207
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
14th May 2020 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
