Previous
Next
May 18, 2020 sea urchins-6 by kwind
Photo 2870

May 18, 2020 sea urchins-6

I walked the beach today and there were SO many sea urchin shells. I stacked a few up and presto.... this is what you get.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
786% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michèle ace
Nice shot, and great DOF!
May 19th, 2020  
Sandra Wyatt ace
Real cool shot with great dof.
May 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise