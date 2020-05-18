May 18, 2020 sea urchins-6

Sign up
Photo 2870
May 18, 2020
I walked the beach today and there were SO many sea urchin shells. I stacked a few up and presto.... this is what you get.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3304
photos
447
followers
207
following
Views
7
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
18th May 2020 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Michèle
ace
Nice shot, and great DOF!
May 19th, 2020
Sandra Wyatt
ace
Real cool shot with great dof.
May 19th, 2020
