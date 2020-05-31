Previous
Lookout Trail by kwind
Lookout Trail

I went on a black diamond hike today.... 7.97km 678m elevation 2h29m moving. It was STEEP and hard but beautiful!!
31st May 2020 31st May 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Corinne ace
Spectacular !
June 1st, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Wow, stunning views.
June 1st, 2020  
Brigette ace
Great reward!
June 1st, 2020  
