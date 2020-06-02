Previous
Next
On the Beach by kwind
Photo 2885

On the Beach

You'd never think it was June today.... grey, windy and cold. I did manage a short walk on the beach and stumbled upon this guy.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
790% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
That would make any walk worth it. Beautiful shot.
June 3rd, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
What a wonderful surprise for you.
June 3rd, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Excellent pov and composition
June 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise