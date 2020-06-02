Sign up
Photo 2885
On the Beach
You'd never think it was June today.... grey, windy and cold. I did manage a short walk on the beach and stumbled upon this guy.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Shutterbug
ace
That would make any walk worth it. Beautiful shot.
June 3rd, 2020
Melvina McCaw
What a wonderful surprise for you.
June 3rd, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Excellent pov and composition
June 3rd, 2020
