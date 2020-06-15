Previous
Number 29 by kwind
Number 29

29 years ago I married my high school sweetie. I took this on my birthday 3 days ago while in Tofino.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Karly
Delightful!! Congratulations on 29 joyful years with your sweetie!
June 16th, 2020  
Danette Thompson
Happy anniversary!
June 16th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger
Sweet with your sweetie
June 16th, 2020  
Milanie
What a fun series of shots - Happy Anniversary to you both.
June 16th, 2020  
