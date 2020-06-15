Sign up
Photo 2898
Number 29
29 years ago I married my high school sweetie. I took this on my birthday 3 days ago while in Tofino.
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Karly
Delightful!! Congratulations on 29 joyful years with your sweetie!
June 16th, 2020
Danette Thompson
Happy anniversary!
June 16th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
Sweet with your sweetie
June 16th, 2020
Milanie
What a fun series of shots - Happy Anniversary to you both.
June 16th, 2020
