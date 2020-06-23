Sign up
Photo 2906
Fishing Boat
This fishing boat passed by this afternoon. Usually they aren't so close to shore.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
2
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3340
photos
448
followers
207
following
796% complete
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
23rd June 2020 2:48pm
Harry J Benson
ace
nice positioning, colours, and sky
June 24th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful lines.
June 24th, 2020
