Husband's Rainbow by kwind
Husband's Rainbow

I did NOT take this... my husband did. He's working out of town and was out for a drive last night when he saw this double rainbow.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beau
Wow... brilliant
July 1st, 2020  
Keren
Double the luck I say, nice photo.
July 1st, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Stunning double rainbow!
July 1st, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I think a complete double like this is very rare.
July 1st, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Wow! Great catch!
July 1st, 2020  
