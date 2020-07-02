Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2915
Happy Birthday Mom!!
My amazing mother is 74 years old today! You'd never know it looking at her and watching her garden. My daughter and I baked her this cake to celebrate.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
5
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3349
photos
445
followers
207
following
798% complete
2915
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2020 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elizabeth
ace
Beautifully decorated cake! Happy B-Day to your mom!
July 3rd, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Awesome cake. Happy birthday to your mom!
July 3rd, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Happy birthday to mom! She's looking fantastic for 74! I can only hope to look that good then!
July 3rd, 2020
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Mom!
July 3rd, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Happy Birthday to Mom! Beautiful cake!
July 3rd, 2020
