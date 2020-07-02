Previous
Happy Birthday Mom!! by kwind
Happy Birthday Mom!!

My amazing mother is 74 years old today! You'd never know it looking at her and watching her garden. My daughter and I baked her this cake to celebrate.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Elizabeth ace
Beautifully decorated cake! Happy B-Day to your mom!
July 3rd, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Awesome cake. Happy birthday to your mom!
July 3rd, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Happy birthday to mom! She's looking fantastic for 74! I can only hope to look that good then!
July 3rd, 2020  
Skip Tribby 📷 ace
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Mom!
July 3rd, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Happy Birthday to Mom! Beautiful cake!
July 3rd, 2020  
