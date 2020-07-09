Sign up
Photo 2922
Neighbourhood Rocks
I went for a walk today and came across this grouping of painted rocks. They made me smile.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3356
photos
445
followers
207
following
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2020 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
It would certainly stop you in your tracks! Someone was very creative!
July 10th, 2020
