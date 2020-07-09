Previous
Neighbourhood Rocks by kwind
Neighbourhood Rocks

I went for a walk today and came across this grouping of painted rocks. They made me smile.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

KWind

Maggiemae ace
It would certainly stop you in your tracks! Someone was very creative!
July 10th, 2020  
