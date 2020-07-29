Sunrise Paddle

Three girlfriends were at my house at 5:15am this morning so we could go kayaking. The water was so flat and there were seals everywhere!! One friend chose to use the paddle board instead. She had her shoes and phone with her and the board hit a rock (the water wasn't very deep) and she fell in. It was so funny! She was back on the board within seconds! Unfortunately she lost her phone but if you can believe it, we found it amongst the seaweed. It's an iPhone 11 and waterproof so it still worked! We joked that she should go buy a lottery ticket!!