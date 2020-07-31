Previous
Checking out the Seals by kwind
Photo 2944

Checking out the Seals

My friend Sarah about five minute before she fell in and temporarily lost her phone! See how close the seal is! There were seals everywhere!
31st July 2020

KWind

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
How amazing to be out amongst all that wildlife!
August 1st, 2020  
Ian JB
Wonderful image, guess the water was cold?
August 1st, 2020  
gloria jones ace
That skyscape is fantastic. Great composition
August 1st, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow! That’s close, so cool!!
( do you have a shot of her tumbling lol ;-) )
August 1st, 2020  
