Photo 2944
Checking out the Seals
My friend Sarah about five minute before she fell in and temporarily lost her phone! See how close the seal is! There were seals everywhere!
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3378
photos
445
followers
204
following
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
29th July 2020 5:54am
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
How amazing to be out amongst all that wildlife!
August 1st, 2020
Ian JB
Wonderful image, guess the water was cold?
August 1st, 2020
gloria jones
ace
That skyscape is fantastic. Great composition
August 1st, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow! That’s close, so cool!!
( do you have a shot of her tumbling lol ;-) )
August 1st, 2020
365 Project
( do you have a shot of her tumbling lol ;-) )