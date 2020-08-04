Previous
Heading to the Ice Field by kwind
Heading to the Ice Field

Continuing with my hike pictures, after lunch we walked through a field of wild flowers to the ice field in the distance. There was a cave (I'll show you tomorrow).
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Milanie
This must have been a gorgeous hike - such variety of views. Beautiful shot
August 5th, 2020  
Gosia
That is a nice combination
August 5th, 2020  
Danette Thompson
Wow!
August 5th, 2020  
