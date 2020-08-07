Previous
Big and Small by kwind
Big and Small

This is from a couple of nights ago... a giant 357' super yacht passed by at the same time my husband and son were out in our little tin boat fishing. That's them on the right!

The ship is only 2 years old and owned by Jerry Jones (he owns a football team). Here's a little info: https://www.vesselfinder.com/vessels/BRAVO-EUGENIA-IMO-1012921-MMSI-319156800
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, the different is incredible. Nice capture with the beautiful scenic view.
August 8th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
They certainly got an up close and personal view of it
August 8th, 2020  
