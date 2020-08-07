Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2951
Big and Small
This is from a couple of nights ago... a giant 357' super yacht passed by at the same time my husband and son were out in our little tin boat fishing. That's them on the right!
The ship is only 2 years old and owned by Jerry Jones (he owns a football team). Here's a little info:
https://www.vesselfinder.com/vessels/BRAVO-EUGENIA-IMO-1012921-MMSI-319156800
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3385
photos
444
followers
203
following
808% complete
View this month »
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
4th August 2020 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, the different is incredible. Nice capture with the beautiful scenic view.
August 8th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
They certainly got an up close and personal view of it
August 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close