Photo 2956
Neighbour's Dahlias
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
10
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3390
photos
440
followers
202
following
809% complete
View this month »
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
10
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
12th August 2020 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Thacker
These are very pretty, I love the diversity of Dahlias.
August 13th, 2020
Lin
ace
Lovely - such great DOF.
August 13th, 2020
Carole G
ace
lovely, very pretty
August 13th, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
Love all the colors in the background.
August 13th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful comp.
August 13th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
How beautiful! My grandmother's favorites. It's a FAV! May I pin it?
August 13th, 2020
KWind
ace
@marlboromaam
Go for it!
August 13th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Gorgeous shot - so summery
August 13th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@kwind
Thank you! Pinned.
August 13th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice composition and focus. Such a petty flower.
August 13th, 2020
