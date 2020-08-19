Childhood Relived

Today my parents, husband, kids, sister and brother-in-law took a water taxi to my childhood hang out! My dad (he's 80) bought this piece of property on Ruxton Island (gulf islands near Nanaimo, BC) 56 years ago before he got married. He built the cabin around 40 years ago and I spent my childhood summers here! We used to have a boat back then and lived close by so the trip was quick. As time passed we moved away and life happened so it's been years - probably 12 - since I've been. We had an amazing time today! The top shot is the cabin taken from the cliff's edge. The bottom is the reverse point of view. I used to jump off that cliff as a kid! There's a beach on the other side (behind the cabin) so we had the best of both worlds. It was a magical place to grow up. I think we all fell in love with the place again today and we're determined to return more frequently!