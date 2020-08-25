Sign up
Photo 2969
My Baby is 21
My daughter turned 21 today. I baked her this cake to celebrate.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3403
photos
437
followers
200
following
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
Views
7
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
25th August 2020 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam
ace
A lovely young woman! Beautiful shot of her with her cake. =)
August 26th, 2020
Linda
Beautiful eyes! Happy giving birth day to you!
August 26th, 2020
Kathy
ace
I like the DoF you selected to use. Happy Birthday to your daughter.
August 26th, 2020
Annie D
ace
beautiful image - wishing her a happy birthday
August 26th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Love the way you did this. And a very happy birthday to your baby all grown up!
August 26th, 2020
Rosie Kerr
ace
Very sweet... so grown up! Congrats to you and to your family.
August 26th, 2020
