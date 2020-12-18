Previous
My Tree by kwind
Photo 3084

My Tree

Played around with the camera and zoomed in and out on the tree lights.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Wow! That's fantastic!
December 19th, 2020  
sheri
So cool! I want to try...
December 19th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
This is a fun little trick to do with one's camera... I ended up with dozens of photos but made myself pick out just two or three to keep or otherwise the LR catalog would've been getting crowded. Cool effect you got.
December 19th, 2020  
SwChappell ace
Great job, I love zoom-blur
December 19th, 2020  
