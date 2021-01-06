Previous
Filler by kwind
Photo 3103

Filler

No camera time... took this the other day. We had sun today which was a nice change after yesterday's giant storm!
6th January 2021

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Heidi K
Beautiful colors!
January 7th, 2021  
Sand Lily
Love it. Great textures.
January 7th, 2021  
Taffy ace
Lovely.
January 7th, 2021  
Amy Shaylor ace
Great pov.
January 7th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot.
January 7th, 2021  
aikimomm (phoebe) ace
That's getting right down to business -- wonderful perspective. And I'm envious of your ability to get down, and up, like that!
January 7th, 2021  
