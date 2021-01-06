Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3103
Filler
No camera time... took this the other day. We had sun today which was a nice change after yesterday's giant storm!
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3537
photos
429
followers
196
following
850% complete
View this month »
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
4th January 2021 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heidi K
Beautiful colors!
January 7th, 2021
Sand Lily
Love it. Great textures.
January 7th, 2021
Taffy
ace
Lovely.
January 7th, 2021
Amy Shaylor
ace
Great pov.
January 7th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot.
January 7th, 2021
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
That's getting right down to business -- wonderful perspective. And I'm envious of your ability to get down, and up, like that!
January 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close