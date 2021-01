Today I accomplished 3 main things...1. walked 8.8km2. Filled out insurance claims for our stolen tools for HOURS! They are submitted!!3. Completed my "mystery" Xmas puzzle (with a picture as a guide). I'm new to puzzles and rely heavily on the box to guide me but not this time. I'm turning into my mom!! This link shows the other puzzle I already did using the box. This is supposed to be what those people were looking at. http://365project.org/kwind/365/2021-01-01