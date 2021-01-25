Previous
Diary Shot by kwind
My son is in grade 12 and gets his grad photos done this week so I suggested a hair cut would be a good thing. He came home with a mullet!! All I could do was laugh! I feel like I'm back in the 1980s!! I'm glad he's happy!
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow! Are they back in style already?
January 26th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Love teenager's independence!
January 26th, 2021  
Nada ace
Teen choices. How much fun will it be to look at this years down the road.
January 26th, 2021  
kali ace
hahaha
January 26th, 2021  
Kerri Michaels ace
Cute
January 26th, 2021  
