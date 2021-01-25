Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3122
Diary Shot
My son is in grade 12 and gets his grad photos done this week so I suggested a hair cut would be a good thing. He came home with a mullet!! All I could do was laugh! I feel like I'm back in the 1980s!! I'm glad he's happy!
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3556
photos
434
followers
194
following
855% complete
View this month »
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wow! Are they back in style already?
January 26th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Love teenager's independence!
January 26th, 2021
Nada
ace
Teen choices. How much fun will it be to look at this years down the road.
January 26th, 2021
kali
ace
hahaha
January 26th, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
Cute
January 26th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close