Another from the Cabin by kwind
Photo 3909

Another from the Cabin

This adorable wooden boat passed by the cabin 3 nights ago! We're home tonight but heading back out in the morning.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

*lynn ace
Such a gorgeous place and capture.
March 30th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So peaceful!
March 30th, 2023  
Kim ace
Beautiful blues!
March 30th, 2023  
