Stormy Day by kwind
Stormy Day

It was rather grey and windy today. It's now raining too! I looked outside and saw two rugs passing each other going in opposite directions.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Beautiful!
April 16th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Great capture with the wind stirring up the spray.
April 16th, 2023  
