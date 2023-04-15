Sign up
Photo 3924
Stormy Day
It was rather grey and windy today. It's now raining too! I looked outside and saw two rugs passing each other going in opposite directions.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
April 16th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Great capture with the wind stirring up the spray.
April 16th, 2023
