Photo 3927
Tuesday Snow
We're having absolutely crazy weather here - it's April 18th and we woke up to snow!!
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
3
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana
ace
Omw, now that is really crazy, a fabulous shot of which I am sure you could do without!
April 18th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, you have snow. I heard we had some flurries north of us this morning.
April 18th, 2023
Karen
ace
Yesterday hail, today snow! Great photograph of the prevailing conditions. In both photos, there are those interesting tree-like objects; are they sculptures?
April 18th, 2023
