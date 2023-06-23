Sign up
Previous
Photo 3990
Dubrovnik
A shot of the old walls of Dubrovnik. It was a beautiful place.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4424
photos
366
followers
156
following
1093% complete
3983
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
3989
3990
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
6th June 2023 1:09pm
Kathy
ace
What a great overview of the city as it sits on top of those high rock cliffs.
June 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
Fantastic view!
June 24th, 2023
