Dubrovnik by kwind
Photo 3990

Dubrovnik

A shot of the old walls of Dubrovnik. It was a beautiful place.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Kathy ace
What a great overview of the city as it sits on top of those high rock cliffs.
June 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
Fantastic view!
June 24th, 2023  
