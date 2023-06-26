Previous
Venice by kwind
Venice

We took a 2euro gondola TAXI across the Grand Canal. As we waited for it to arrive, I removed my sandals and dipped my hot feet in the water and then walked back. Those are my footprints.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
eDorre ace
What a creative idea! Great shot
June 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool idea and shot
June 27th, 2023  
