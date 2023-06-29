Previous
Venice by kwind
Photo 3996

Venice

Another shot from our early morning walkabout in Venice.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous!
June 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
June 30th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Very cool!
June 30th, 2023  
