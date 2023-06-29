Sign up
Previous
Photo 3996
Venice
Another shot from our early morning walkabout in Venice.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
3
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4430
photos
366
followers
156
following
1094% complete
View this month »
3989
3990
3991
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
10th June 2023 7:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
June 30th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
June 30th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Very cool!
June 30th, 2023
