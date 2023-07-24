Previous
Wasps by kwind
Wasps

We discovered a wasp’s nest inside our heart shaped bird house.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Uh oh! Yellow jackets too. Be careful!
July 25th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Uh oh!
July 25th, 2023  
