Previous
Fabio by kwind
Photo 4032

Fabio

This older gentleman, we named Fabio, paddled by today. He had long flowing locks and was wearing a sarong.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
🤣 great shot
August 5th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Somehow men with flowing locks look young! He must be fit and has a good board!
August 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise